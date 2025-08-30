Do US Aircraft Carriers Normally Carry Drones?

When it comes to naval superiority, the U.S. Navy is among the most dominant and imposing. The nation's fleet is made up of several vessels that can take on a variety of roles, from protecting the country from naval threats and deterring aggression to carrying out reconnaissance missions and sea control. The fleet's aircraft carriers are arguably the Navy's most iconic vessels. The Navy currently operates 11 aircraft carriers, each acting as a mobile landing, floating runway for the Navy's aircraft.

While these aircraft carriers, like the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), have proven to be quite effective at what they do, you may wonder if they usually carry drones. Well, the answer to that is currently no. However, given how rapidly technology has been growing, the military has been looking into ways of integrating such systems in the Navy. Interestingly, said integration has already begun, but not in the way you might expect.