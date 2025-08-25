Here's What You Should Know About Uber's 'Women Preferences' Option

Rideshare services such as Uber offer some useful safety features, but riding alone with a stranger can be a daunting experience, especially for women. The worry is justifiable, too: In 2019, the New York Times reported that Uber received reports of more than 3,000 sexual assaults during rides in 2018 alone. While this was a minuscule amount compared to the total number of rides the company provided that year, Uber's chief legal officer, Tony West, still called the numbers "jarring and hard to digest."

Uber already offers safety tips for riders on its website. While not focused specifically on women, the tips include suggestions that many women often employ, such as sharing their trip details with a friend or family member and limiting the time they stand alone outside. The company also provides safety reports, though the latest dates back to 2021-2022, as part of its attempt to make Uber a safe platform for all users. Now, though, Uber is taking women's safety a step further, launching a new service in the U.S. to make women riders feel more secure.

Dubbed "Women Preferences," the feature will provide women riders the option of only pairing with women drivers. It will also work the other way around, allowing female drivers to taxi only female riders. The new feature is easy to use, and, at the time of writing, Uber is testing the program in several major cities across the U.S.