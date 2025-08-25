Who Owns KMS Tools? A Look At The Company's History

Whether you were building a mechanic's tool kit for maintaining a car or shopping for woodworking power tools to advance your skills, those of you in Canada may have purchased products from KMS Tools before. It carries some of the most trusted power tool brands in the industry and offers them at discounted prices at certain times of the year.

KMS Tools is a Canadian-owned business with deep roots in British Columbia. It was founded by Stan Pridham, a mechanic and entrepreneur, who was frustrated by the limited availability of reasonably priced tools in his local community in the 1980s. Driven by his professional needs and his hobbies in woodworking and cars, Pridham developed an idea for a power tool store in his basement in 1981. Two years later, he opened the first official KMS Tools location in Coquitlam, B.C. He named his store KMS after the initials of his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Marilee; and himself, Stan.

KMS Tools faced challenges in its early years, including a devastating fire that nearly wiped out the business. However, since surviving that incident, the store has become a fixture in Canada's industrial and professional tool market. Stan Pridham still owns the company, and KMS Tools now operates more than a dozen outlets across British Columbia and Alberta. It also operates an e-commerce website. Though KMS does not release sales figures, sales intelligence platform RocketReach pegs its annual revenue at $222.2 million.