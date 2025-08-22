What Happens If An Airplane's Wing Breaks Off Mid-Flight?

Earlier this week, a flap came loose on a Delta Air Lines operated Boeing 737 mid-flight. Fortunately, the plane landed safely and no one was injured. Parts falling off of a passenger jet's wing mid-flight is an extraordinarily rare occurrence, and the incident with the recent Delta flight only involved a small part of the wing. It still shouldn't have happened, and it could have been much worse, but the fact that no one was injured, and the plane stayed mostly intact highlights the fact that air travel is still the safest way to travel.

In the greater aviation world, planes have had entire wings fall off mid-flight and the results haven't been that dramatic, mostly depending on the type of aircraft involved. In May 1983, an F-15D flown by the Israeli Air Force hit another fighter jet during a training exercise and its right wing fell off. The pilot and navigator were able to land without any injuries. Similarly, the A-10 Thunderbolt II (also known as "The Warthog") had taken a beating during combat missions and managed to land even without hydraulic control. Both the F-15 and A-10 are designed for combat, meaning the airframe is generally more robust than a passenger plane.