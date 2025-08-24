Kawasaki Ninja 400 Vs 650: What Are The Differences Between These Motorcycles?

The Kawasaki Ninja lineup is one of the most iconic sportbike series of all time, with over 40 years of legacy. Riders love its no-nonsense, performance-driven approach, bulletproof reliability, and a comprehensive lineup that covers nearly every segment in the market. Two of Kawasaki's standout models include the entry-level Ninja 400 and the mid-range Ninja 650.

At first glance, they appear to be cut from the same cloth: Both follow a similar design philosophy, feature a twin-cylinder engine, and share the same aggressive styling. They are designed for sporty, everyday riding, with the ability to hold their own on the track. However, that's where the similarities end.

The smaller and lighter Ninja 400, weighing just 371 pounds, is widely regarded as one of the best beginner-friendly bikes, praised for its nimble and agile handling. The larger and more powerful Ninja 650 steps up the game with significantly more performance, tipping the scales at 421 pounds. It's better suited to more experienced riders, offering improved comfort and braking capability. While the Ninja 400 sits slightly lower at 30.9 inches, the 650 isn't far off with a seat height of 31.1 inches; nearly identical.