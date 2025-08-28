If Google Search Is Black On Your iPhone, Change This Setting

Google's search engine and Apple's iPhone changed the tech game in ways the world still hasn't fully quantified. Google is now commonly used as both a subject and a verb in grammatical terms, while the iPhone continues to rank as the best-selling smartphone on the market, a title the device has rarely ceded through the various stages of evolution it's endured since its 2007 introduction.

Given those facts, it's hardly surprising that many iPhone users utilize Google as the go-to search engine for their respective devices. On some occasions, however, iPhone Googlers may find themselves looking at a search window that boasts a black background rather than the white that has long been the default setting for the company's online search engine. If you have found yourself staring at a black Google search screen recently, there may be a couple of reasons for the change. Firstly, it is possible that you've engaged Google's privacy-focused Incognito Mode search function, which utilizes a black background to differentiate from the standard search page.

If that's the case, you may just need to toggle over to the normal search window via the selections at the top of your home screen. If, however, you've entered Dark Mode on your iPhone, a few more steps are required.