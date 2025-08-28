Why It May Be Worth TCM Tuning Your 68RFE Cummins

The 68RFE is known to experience problems with transmission slipping. These problems are caused by leaking solenoid switch valve plugs, and by installing aftermarket valves and altering the TCM, one can restore the proper hydraulic pressure and stop the transmission from slipping. Heat-related problems are some of the worst and most-documented problems with the 68RFE, and tuning your TCM can help with deactivating the UD purge test which will aid in how long the 68RFE can endure stress.

As Gears Magazine notes, "High engine or transmission temperature is by far the automatic transmission's worst enemy. Heat destroys more transmissions than everything else put together." Via proper tuning of the Transmission control module, 68RFE's lockup strategy can also be greatly improved. By tuning the TCM, one can alter the torque converter lockup cycle. 3rd-gear lockup allows the converter to engage earlier, and in turn, makes the transmission shift smoother with less heat and slippage.

The 68RFE isn't highly regarded when it comes to continuous handling of additional power and towing. With the correct TCM tuning, the unit can benefit from higher pressure within the lines and therefore handle more power more reliably. Lastly, a proper tune can also increase the transmission's expected lifespan by lowering the levels of stress it usually endures in extreme conditions.