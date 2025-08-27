What Are The Loops On Yeti Coolers For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since its founding in 2006, Texas-based cooler brand Yeti has gone from a family-owned startup to one of the most prominent names in the cooler game. While the company is no longer an independently owned operation, Yeti's coolers, backpacks, totes, and drinkware can now be sold by many major retailers, with consumers continuing to find favor with the brand's tough, innovative designs.

In terms of coolers, Yeti's soft-shelled offerings have proven particularly popular, even if certain products in the Hopper lineup were recalled due to a potentially dangerous design flaw. Apart from that issue, Yeti's Hopper coolers, as well as the brand's Camino Carryall and Panga Backpack, continue to offer users a handy little design extravagance in the guise of the HitchPoint Grid. If you're not familiar with that term, the HitchPoint Grid system is that little array of loops that are stitched into the front and sides of products from Yeti's Hopper, Camino, and Panga lineups.

Of course, if you weren't aware of what the HitchPoint grid actually is, it's possible that you don't know exactly why Yeti affixed the loops to strategic locations on those products. The purpose should be clear from the HitchPoint name, in that those loops are used to hitch items to your cooler when you want to carry them along wherever you and your Yeti go. If you're interested, Yeti even makes a couple of items specifically to use with the HitchPoint Grid system. Here's a look at how it works.