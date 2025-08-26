Is The Hawker Hunter Fighter Jet Still In Service?

Nearly seven decades after its first flight, the Hawker Hunter is still roaring through military airspace. Officially retired from front-line Royal Air Force (RAF) service in the early 1970s, the classic British jet lives on under the care of Hawker Hunter Aviation (HHA), a UK-based company operating from a military airbase in North Yorkshire known as RAF Leeming. Coupled with low fatigue hours and some modern upgrades, these classic jets remain a valuable and surprisingly relevant asset in 21st-century military aviation.

HHA's Hunters, mostly single-seat Mk 58s from the Swiss Air Force and a two-seat T72, are officially on the UK military register. This means they're maintained and operated to the same high standards as serving RAF aircraft, but flown only for trials, training, and specialist missions rather than combat. These roles can include acting as "chase" aircraft for testing new systems, providing simulated threats for air defence drills, or carrying experimental equipment for in-flight evaluation. They provide a dependable alternative that frees modern-day front-line jets from secondary tasks.

Their enduring usefulness comes from a mix of reliability and unique handling qualities. Unlike modern "fly-by-wire" fighters such as the Eurofighter Typhoon (one of the most agile fighter jets in the world), which use electronic controls to move their flight surfaces, the Hunter's hydraulic-mechanical flight control system doesn't let electronic interference from test equipment affect the way the aircraft flies. This makes it the ideal platform for trials involving new sensors, missile seeker heads, or electronic warfare pods. If these systems were to be tested on more modern aircraft instead, they might require complex and expensive certification.