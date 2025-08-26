Why Do Roads In England Have Zig-Zag Lines?

As anyone who takes a driver's ed course or has passed the licensing exam knows, the white and yellow lines on every road have meaning, and knowing how to read them is a hallmark of safe driving. They indicate which direction traffic is moving and how many lanes are going that way, when it's safe to pass and change lanes, the edge of the pavement, and more. But what do roads look like when you drive in another country?

It all depends on where you're traveling. If you're driving in Canada, for example, road lines look very similar to those in the U.S. In some parts of Australia, all road lines are in yellow to make them stand out in the snow (and yes, it does snow in Australia!). In Mexico, you may see a dashed white line on the side of the road that appears to mark the shoulder, but instead it indicates a "half lane" that is used for slow-moving drivers. Finally, in England, it's hard to miss the odd zig-zag road markings that appear in both white and yellow paint. Just like road markings around the world, they are used to send a message to the driver about pedestrian crossings, road hazards, and more.