What's The Highest CC Honda Motorcycle Ever Made?

Honda is a big deal when it comes to motorcycles. Founded in 1948, the Japanese conglomerate has, over the years, been the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer with production figures close to 500 million since the first Dream D-type motorcycle rolled out of its factory in 1949 at the Noguchi plant in Shizuoka, Japan.

The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer isn't just all about numbers. Honda has built a strong reputation over the years for developing some of the most reliable automotive engines on the planet. It's also made strides in innovation and engineering excellence, pioneering one of the world's first mass-produced four-cylinder, four-carb, four-muffler motorcycles, which is also one of the rarest Honda motorcycles ever built– the Dream CB750 Four.

With close to half a billion bikes produced since it began production in 1949, Honda has released a ton of great motorcycles, but the most iconic models boil down to three – the fuel-efficient Super Cub, the supersports Fireblade (CBR900RR), and perhaps the most legendary among touring aficionados – the Gold Wing. The Honda Gold Wing, specifically the GL1800 model, also doubles up as the highest-displacement Honda motorcycle ever made, running a large 1,833cc engine. This touring motorcycle is known for comfort, luxury features, and, like most models in its segment, a smooth ride experience.