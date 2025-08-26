What's The Highest CC Honda Motorcycle Ever Made?
Honda is a big deal when it comes to motorcycles. Founded in 1948, the Japanese conglomerate has, over the years, been the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer with production figures close to 500 million since the first Dream D-type motorcycle rolled out of its factory in 1949 at the Noguchi plant in Shizuoka, Japan.
The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer isn't just all about numbers. Honda has built a strong reputation over the years for developing some of the most reliable automotive engines on the planet. It's also made strides in innovation and engineering excellence, pioneering one of the world's first mass-produced four-cylinder, four-carb, four-muffler motorcycles, which is also one of the rarest Honda motorcycles ever built– the Dream CB750 Four.
With close to half a billion bikes produced since it began production in 1949, Honda has released a ton of great motorcycles, but the most iconic models boil down to three – the fuel-efficient Super Cub, the supersports Fireblade (CBR900RR), and perhaps the most legendary among touring aficionados – the Gold Wing. The Honda Gold Wing, specifically the GL1800 model, also doubles up as the highest-displacement Honda motorcycle ever made, running a large 1,833cc engine. This touring motorcycle is known for comfort, luxury features, and, like most models in its segment, a smooth ride experience.
Comfort, big engine and modern tech
Many petrol heads go bonkers about engine displacement and forget the whole point behind enjoying a motorcycle. Here's the truth. You don't need a lot of power to enjoy a bike. Heck! You can get a lot of thrill with a tiny-engined bike like a Super Cab C125. Therefore, to attain the legendary status it currently enjoys, Honda went a step further with the Gold Wing. This touring motorcycle is a culmination of great luggage space, comfort, a huge engine, good looks, and a host of modern tech features.
The 2025 Honda Gold Wing runs on a high-performance 1,833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine paired to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. The Goldwing's 24-valve SOHC engine is capable of making 124.7 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 125 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 RPM.
According to Honda, the seven-speed transmission is smooth and quiet with ultra-fast shifting. It also features rider aids like walking mode (a blessing for smaller riders) and four rider modes that include Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain, which alter the character and power of this touring motorcycle. You also get a dollop of premium tech with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and for those long cross-state rides, cruise control, and an electric windscreen.
Designed for the perfect touring experience
As you'd expect, packing a big engine, a ton of tech, rider aids, and comfort features comes at a cost. Still, the Honda Gold Wing isn't the most expensive motorcycle of 2025, but it's undoubtedly a high-end investment. Pricing starts at $24,700 for the base model and stretches all the way to $30,000, depending on the trim and optional features. The Gold Wing Tour model starts at $29,700 (plus $775 destination charge), while the 50th Anniversary Edition has a starting price of $25,500 (plus $775 destination charge), celebrating five decades of engineering excellence.
That's a small price to pay for a legendary tourer that's long been revered as the king of long-distance touring. Despite tipping the scales at 802 and 856 lbs, the Honda Gold Wing still feels light on its wheels with reserves of power available with a slight twist of the wrist. Its double wishbone suspension absorbs every imperfection on the road, whether you are riding on the hill passes, thin forest tracks, country dirt roads, or just cruising on the freeway.
The Gold Wing also features generous passenger space with lumbar support on the touring models, ample luggage capacity with integrated saddlebags, and a spacious trunk to fit all your travelling gear. You also get thoughtful features like heated seats and grips to keep you cozy on those long, chilly rides. The Honda Gold Wing isn't your average motorcycle – it's a refined luxury tourer designed for riders who enjoy long-distance, luxury, and comfortable rides.