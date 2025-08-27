3 Awesome Kawasaki Motorcycles Used By The US Military

Kawasaki has provided the U.S. military with motorcycles offering off-road capability and maintenance ease. Special Operations Forces, the Marine Corps, and the Air Force have employed these motorcycles in reconnaissance and message-delivering missions where larger vehicles can't travel. While most people associate military vehicles with armored trucks or helicopters, motorcycles have served the armed forces for more than a century, providing speed, mobility, and versatility in adverse terrain. The U.S. military even employed Harley-Davidson motorcycles during WW2.

Kawasaki's military inventory has included gasoline and diesel engines, adapted for extended range and ultimate portability. From full-size dual-sport platforms to carry equipment hundreds of miles, to minibikes small enough to be air-dropped into the most remote areas, every model was adapted or created to meet particular operational needs. The military versions of these vehicles began as civilian designs, which received blackout lighting and heavy-duty racks and reinforced suspension and subdued paint schemes. The diesel-powered variants operated on JP-8 jet fuel which followed NATO's single-fuel policy, thus eliminating the requirement for separate gasoline supply logistics.

These bikes are no mass-produced machines, and their use is reserved for specialized units that can make the most out of their capabilities. Whether taking a soldier deep into rugged terrain, carrying supplies to front-line units, or slipping undetected into contested ground, Kawasaki's military bikes have earned their keep in conditions where speed and nimbleness are the name of the game. Here's a closer look at five of the most notable Kawasaki motorcycles used by the U.S. military.