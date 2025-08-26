This EV Prototype From The '90s Had Almost Enough Range To Beat A New Tesla Model S

In the mid-1990s, a small American company called Solectria stunned the electric vehicle world. Their prototype, the Sunrise, managed a feat few would have thought possible for its time — a driving range of 375 miles on a single charge. That's just 35 miles shy of what's possible in a 2025 Tesla Model S, for reference.

The Sunrise achieved this record at the 1996 American Tour de Sol, a competition focused on energy-efficient driving. Using nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries and extreme hypermiling techniques, the car conquered the 375-mile drive. In normal driving, it still achieved impressive distances, covering 217 miles between New York City and Boston at highway speeds on a single charge.

From a technical standpoint, the Sunrise was built for efficiency from the ground up. Its body and chassis were made entirely of composite materials, contributing to a final battery-laden weight of just 2,300 pounds. Aerodynamics were another secret weapon: a coefficient of drag of just 0.17, better even than the Honda Insight, which enjoys a huge cult following today.

Under the hood, this forward-thinking EV used a 67-horsepower Solectria AC24 induction motor paired with a Geo Metro transaxle, with suspension and brake parts also borrowed from the Geo Metro and Dodge Neon. Unlike the Plaid, performance wasn't the Solectria's strong point – it would take a full 17 seconds for the Sunrise to crack 60 mph.