Here's What You Should Know About The Amazon Basics Patio Heater
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Amazon is best known for being a marketplace where all kinds of brands can sell their wares, it has become much more in recent years. Look no further than the increased prevalence of the in-house Amazon Basics line, which encompasses a range of products. Bedding, kitchen utensils, and even gaming accessories are part of the Amazon Basics catalogue. Not to be limited solely to indoor finds, there are some notable Amazon Basics items of outdoor use worth considering. A case in point, the Amazon Basics patio heater — one option for staying warm when it's cool outside.
At the time of this writing, the patio heater is listed at $134.99 and comes in two different colors: Havana bronze and slate gray. In order to get it up and running, you'll need a 20-pound liquid propane gas tank, which is sold separately. A chain is included to secure the tank to the heater. It also comes with a water box that adds weight to the heater, helping prevent strong gusts of wind or unintentional bumps from knocking it or the propane tank over.
Key features and stats of Amazon Basics' patio heater
Once the propane tank is properly attached, you can use the ignition button to turn the heater on. From there, you can adjust the temperature to your liking using a dial located above the ignition button. It produces up to 46,000 BTUs of heat and can warm an area of up to 18 feet in diameter. It stands at 91.3 inches or just over 7.5 feet tall. That amounts to about 324 square feet of coverage, so warming up a small crowd should prove no trouble. If it does, though, this patio heater is covered by Amazon's voluntary 30-day return guarantee.
Also worth mentioning are the heater's safety functions. It comes equipped with an automatic shut-off valve that activates if the heater is tipped over, reducing the risk of fire. It has wheels attached to its base for easy movement and maneuvering without having to lift up or slide the heater across the ground. This is especially helpful since this patio heater is listed as weighing 18.14 kilograms or just below 40 pounds. With all of this in mind, it's plain to see why this Amazon Basics heater resides among Amazon's highly-rated gadgets to get your backyard nice and cozy. As it happens, Amazon Basics' patio heater isn't just highly rated. It has received overwhelmingly positive written reviews from the majority of customers who gave it a shot.
What folks are saying about the Amazon Basics patio heater
There are thousands of ratings and reviews for the Amazon Basics patio heater under its Amazon listing, and the bulk of them are quite complimentary. From its use to its construction, customers have generally positive things to say. By their own admission, Amazon customer Logan was skeptical, given the reasonable price of the unit. However, upon putting it together and trying it out, they were happy with its mobility and heat output. Argelis G. said they were able to use it to heat up their outdoor space in the middle of winter, and Dave Neuman said their heaters had been going strong for nine years with no sign of breaking down.
All in all, Amazon user RICARDO O. was satisfied with what the heater could do, sharing that it only took them about 45 minutes to set it up. They did note that the instructions recommend adding sand to the bottom as an alternative to water, which they said is a step not to be missed if you're worried about stability. Matthew Lujan put together their unit in about 45 minutes as well, pointing out that if the written instructions give you any trouble, you should try the simplified step-by-step image guide at the back of the manual. While brick-and-mortar stores like Harbor Freight have plenty of out finds to boost your outdoor setup, online retailers shouldn't be overlooked. Amazon appears to have produced a solid product with the Amazon Basics patio heater, with plenty of positive reviews to support that.