Here's What You Should Know About The Amazon Basics Patio Heater

There are thousands of ratings and reviews for the Amazon Basics patio heater under its Amazon listing, and the bulk of them are quite complimentary. From its use to its construction, customers have generally positive things to say. By their own admission, Amazon customer Logan was skeptical, given the reasonable price of the unit. However, upon putting it together and trying it out, they were happy with its mobility and heat output. Argelis G. said they were able to use it to heat up their outdoor space in the middle of winter, and Dave Neuman said their heaters had been going strong for nine years with no sign of breaking down.

All in all, Amazon user RICARDO O. was satisfied with what the heater could do, sharing that it only took them about 45 minutes to set it up. They did note that the instructions recommend adding sand to the bottom as an alternative to water, which they said is a step not to be missed if you're worried about stability. Matthew Lujan put together their unit in about 45 minutes as well, pointing out that if the written instructions give you any trouble, you should try the simplified step-by-step image guide at the back of the manual. While brick-and-mortar stores like Harbor Freight have plenty of out finds to boost your outdoor setup, online retailers shouldn't be overlooked. Amazon appears to have produced a solid product with the Amazon Basics patio heater, with plenty of positive reviews to support that.