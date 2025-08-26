How Much Does A Lexus NX 250 Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?
Despite debuting in 1989 with a sedan, Lexus is now a predominantly SUV-focused automaker, with a wide range of choices available at the moment, offering everything from luxurious three-row SUVs to high-riding off-roaders. It has some mainstream products, too, such as the Lexus NX 250.
The NX is the second-smallest Lexus SUV on sale right now, after the UX model. It's also one of the most diverse, with gas, conventional hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants to choose from. While we have driven and reviewed the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+, and found it remarkably economical and pleasant to drive, if a little expensive, it's the cheaper gas-only NX 250 that has our focus this time.
Buyers have a choice of two different engine options when picking a gasoline NX: the turbocharged NX 350 with 275 hp, or the naturally aspirated NX 250, which kicks out a respectable 203 hp. Both have a 2.5-liter inline-four engine, which is available with either a front- or all-wheel drive drivetrain on the NX 250. Front-wheel drive NX 250s offer an estimated 28 mpg combined and can dart from 0 to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, while all-wheel drive models manage an 8.6-second 0 to 60 mph run, with the same fuel economy. Cost-conscious buyers will likely opt for the front-wheel drive models, which start from $42,260, including a $1,250 destination fee. Choosing all-wheel drive adds $1,600, and an extra $1,925 on top of either gets you an upgrade to the Premium trim.
A closer look at the Lexus NX 250
Being the second smallest Lexus in the line-up, and the cheapest iteration of said model, you would be forgiven for thinking that the NX 250 would be a little bare-bones. That's not the Lexus way, though. Besides, an entry-level NX 250 is almost the same price as the highest trim level on the Toyota RAV4, with which the NX shares the Toyota GA-K platform. That's not to say that the Lexus NX is just a fancy RAV4, though, as evidenced by the kit Lexus packs in the NX as standard.
The NX 250 comes equipped with a smart 9.8-inch touchscreen, in addition to comfort-oriented features, such as dual-zone climate control, a powered rear door, and heated front seats. These front seats are also power adjustable, with power lumbar adjustment also featured on the driver's seat. There's plenty of tech to help owners out in day-to-day situations, too, with features such as Intuitive Parking Assist with Automatic Braking included as standard, and the comprehensive Lexus Safety System 3.0+.
The NX is also a great choice for audiophiles, as even the entry-level model comes equipped with a premium 10-speaker sound system, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wirelessly accessible via the aforementioned 9.8-inch main display. Overall, it's a great array of standard features packaged within a city-street-friendly SUV.