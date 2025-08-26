How Much Does A Lexus NX 250 Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

Despite debuting in 1989 with a sedan, Lexus is now a predominantly SUV-focused automaker, with a wide range of choices available at the moment, offering everything from luxurious three-row SUVs to high-riding off-roaders. It has some mainstream products, too, such as the Lexus NX 250.

The NX is the second-smallest Lexus SUV on sale right now, after the UX model. It's also one of the most diverse, with gas, conventional hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants to choose from. While we have driven and reviewed the plug-in hybrid NX 450h+, and found it remarkably economical and pleasant to drive, if a little expensive, it's the cheaper gas-only NX 250 that has our focus this time.

Buyers have a choice of two different engine options when picking a gasoline NX: the turbocharged NX 350 with 275 hp, or the naturally aspirated NX 250, which kicks out a respectable 203 hp. Both have a 2.5-liter inline-four engine, which is available with either a front- or all-wheel drive drivetrain on the NX 250. Front-wheel drive NX 250s offer an estimated 28 mpg combined and can dart from 0 to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, while all-wheel drive models manage an 8.6-second 0 to 60 mph run, with the same fuel economy. Cost-conscious buyers will likely opt for the front-wheel drive models, which start from $42,260, including a $1,250 destination fee. Choosing all-wheel drive adds $1,600, and an extra $1,925 on top of either gets you an upgrade to the Premium trim.