How The US Army Builds Bridges That Can Carry Tanks In A Matter Of Minutes

Rivers have been used as natural barriers during warfare throughout history, as well as in present day. In the Russo-Ukrainian war, for example, the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine serves as a buffer dividing opposing military lines. Crossing rivers is challenging in conflicts, especially considering some can extend more than a mile wide. However, there are several options militaries use when they need to move their forces across a river, including vehicles that serve as makeshift bridges.

The technology goes back to World War I, when the tank was first used in combat on European battlefields. It became apparent early in the conflict that tanks were incapable of crossing rivers on their own, so the British Army found a solution in the Inglis Portable Military Bridge. Early efforts were fairly rudimentary, but by World War II, most armies had a means of moving their heavy equipment across rivers.

When the crossing is complete, these bridge can be folded up and reused down the line. It only takes a few minutes to put in place or take down. The U.S. Army's M104 Wolverine "Heavy Assault Bridge" provided this service for many years, as will its replacement, the M1074 Joint Assault Bridge (JAB). Both are built on the hull of the General Dynamics-produced M1 Abrams Tank.