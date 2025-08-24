What Happens To A Heat-Seeking Missile If It Loses Lock And Misses Its Target?

In 1956, the United States Navy received one of the first and most successful air-to-air missiles ever made, the AAM-N-7 Sidewinder (now called the AIM-9 Sidewinder). The Sidewinder has been in service ever since, and is a reliable, relatively inexpensive, and lethal short-range air-to-air missile. The weapon uses thermal radiation to lock onto and strike its targets, making it the first operational "heat-seeking" missile ever made.

These missiles are the reason fighter jets shoot flares to avoid being hit in the desperate hope they will lose their targeting lock. The missiles work by using their sensors to find a significant source of heat, and despite being the hottest thing in the solar system, modern heat-seeking missiles avoid locking onto the sun. Their targeting systems are highly complex feats of technological engineering that ensure they lock onto the target designated by the pilot. Of course, like any missile, the Sidewinder and other heat-seeking air-to-air missiles can lose their target lock and miss. So what happens when this occurs?

It's a fair question because some might assume it would turn around and hit the plane that fired it. While this is theoretically possible, there's no recorded incident of a plane shooting itself down with its own missile — bullets, yes, but not a heat-seeking missile. When a heat-seeking missile like the Sidewinder loses its lock or misses its target, all is not lost. The missile won't fly into a home or passenger aircraft because it's outfitted with a timed fuze and the ability to self-destruct after a set period of time.