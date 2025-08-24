Who Makes Interco Tires And Where Are They Made?

The largest tire companies tend to have a global presence, with manufacturing plants scattered around the world. For instance, Michelin tires are made in the U.S., as well as in Brazil, France, and Japan. In this market, there is no shortage of major tire brands fighting to offer the most competitively priced options for commuters out there. That's why Interco Tires smartly decided to target a specific audience. Primarily, Interco produces a wide range of performance and off-roading tires and even lays claim to producing the first-ever truck tire way back in 1968. This was the L78-15 Swamper, and it's still available today by special order.

Interco continued to build upon these humble beginnings. Today, it boasts more than 500 unique tire models and over 20 unique tread patterns. Interco Tires actually produces the largest selection of specialty light truck tires in the world, which is no small feat for a company of this size. In addition to truck tires, the brand also produces almost 175 distinct models of ATV/UTV tires, with 17 different tread patterns available. Nearly all of these offerings are made in the company's home offices in Louisiana.