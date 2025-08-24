Who Makes Interco Tires And Where Are They Made?
The largest tire companies tend to have a global presence, with manufacturing plants scattered around the world. For instance, Michelin tires are made in the U.S., as well as in Brazil, France, and Japan. In this market, there is no shortage of major tire brands fighting to offer the most competitively priced options for commuters out there. That's why Interco Tires smartly decided to target a specific audience. Primarily, Interco produces a wide range of performance and off-roading tires and even lays claim to producing the first-ever truck tire way back in 1968. This was the L78-15 Swamper, and it's still available today by special order.
Interco continued to build upon these humble beginnings. Today, it boasts more than 500 unique tire models and over 20 unique tread patterns. Interco Tires actually produces the largest selection of specialty light truck tires in the world, which is no small feat for a company of this size. In addition to truck tires, the brand also produces almost 175 distinct models of ATV/UTV tires, with 17 different tread patterns available. Nearly all of these offerings are made in the company's home offices in Louisiana.
The vast majority of Interco tires are made in the U.S.
First entered the industry in 1946, Interco Tires is a family-run business operating from the heart of Louisiana. The brand describes itself as "proudly American." This is relatively rare in today's global tire market, with only a handful of other tire brands manufactured in America. According to Interco Tires, 95% of all of its light truck tires are produced in the U.S., with a small portion produced in Thailand. While this may ruffle the feathers of some fans who appreciate the all-American approach taken by Interco, it does enable the firm to cut costs and offer a cheaper alternative for truck owners.
Under the Interco umbrella, there are also other brands like Interco Super Swamper Light Truck and Powersports Tires, M&H Racemaster Drag and Race Tires, Manchester Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires, and Motosteel Powersports and Sandsports Tires. While Interco itself may describe its operation as "humble," it's clear that this American brand has built a substantial name for itself in its eight decades of trading. Interco plays down its success a little by describing its established base as a "humble" office, and even offering a "nickel tour" for anyone passing through the area. Staying true and proud to its roots, Interco hasn't expressed any plans to expand manufacturing to other locations, regardless of how much success may befall them in the coming years.