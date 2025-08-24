5 Motorcycles That Rival The Suzuki Hayabusa's Legendary Speed

The Hayabusa is one of the most well-known names in the motorcycle world. The big Suzuki supersport bike is known for making astonishing power and providing the sort of speed that frightens away beginner riders (or at least it should). The current third-generation Hayabusa is powered by a larger-than-average 1,340cc four-cylinder engine that produces 187 horsepower and 110.6 lb-ft of torque (190PS and 150Nm according to Suzuki U.K.).

That's enough power to launch it from zero-to-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds – Suzuki's professional riders have done it in as little as 2.6 seconds. Oh, and let's not forget the top speed of 186 mph. Like other ultra-high-performance sport bikes, the Hayabusa is limited to 186 mph (299 kph) as a part of the motorcycle Gentlemen's Agreement, but even early testing models topped out well above 200 mph.

The Hayabusa, though, is not alone. The first Hayabusa was released over 25 years ago and while it has had some updates to keep it modern, the sport bike world didn't stand still around it. Several manufacturers currently make bikes that can keep up with or even outpace the Busa, with some coming in the liter bike category, some offering Busa-sized displacement, and others even offering forced induction. These bikes aren't cheap, though. The 2025 Hayabusa has an MSRP of $19,999 (including $600 destination fee) so if you're looking for that range-topping speed, be sure to have a supportive pep talk with your wallet before heading to the dealership.