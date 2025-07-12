Where Are The Engines For Ducati's Motorcycles Made?
Famous for their performance and style, Ducati motorcycles are some of the most lusted-after motorcycles on the market. Ducati's lineup is full of high-performance motorcycles in all different sizes and configurations. Some Ducati motorcycles have ultimate top speed at the top of their priority list, while others boast astonishingly high price tags that place them amongst the most expensive motorcycles you can buy today. And, as you'd probably expect from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, most of the engines that power its bikes are made in Italy.
Ducati's primary manufacturing facility is located in Bologna, Italy, in the Emilia-Romagna region, which is also called Motor Valley. It's the same region where Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, and Pagani all build their automobiles. On top of that, the region is home to multiple racetracks and automotive museums, including the Imola Circuit. If you're an Italian automotive and motorcycle enthusiast, the Motor Valley seems like the place to be.
Ducati builds some of its bikes outside of Italy
Ducati's Bologna, Italy, facility is the main headquarters for the company. If you're in the area, you can take a tour of the factory, watch workers assemble Ducati's infamous V4 engine, see the cornerstone of the original factory from over 90 years ago, and soak up all the racing heritage. Surely, in the lineup of the many display bikes there, many could be considered amongst the most stylish Ducati motorcycles ever designed. Outside the Italian facility, however, Ducati also builds motorcycles in Thailand and Brazil. Technically, the bikes built in Brazil are a subsidiary of the larger brand.
Ducati's facility in Thailand is located in the city of Rayong. According to some reports, the new facility is capable of producing as many as 20,000 motorcycles per year. Exporting motorcycles to a global market from Italy alone would limit Ducati's potential reach, so the factories in other countries likely make distribution a simpler task. Ducati's representatives have said that the facility in Thailand will meet the same production standards as the operations in Italy.