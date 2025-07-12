Where Are The Engines For Ducati's Motorcycles Made?

Famous for their performance and style, Ducati motorcycles are some of the most lusted-after motorcycles on the market. Ducati's lineup is full of high-performance motorcycles in all different sizes and configurations. Some Ducati motorcycles have ultimate top speed at the top of their priority list, while others boast astonishingly high price tags that place them amongst the most expensive motorcycles you can buy today. And, as you'd probably expect from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, most of the engines that power its bikes are made in Italy.

Ducati's primary manufacturing facility is located in Bologna, Italy, in the Emilia-Romagna region, which is also called Motor Valley. It's the same region where Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, and Pagani all build their automobiles. On top of that, the region is home to multiple racetracks and automotive museums, including the Imola Circuit. If you're an Italian automotive and motorcycle enthusiast, the Motor Valley seems like the place to be.