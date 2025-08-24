Which Military Bomber Carries The Largest Payload?

The United States designed the B-1B Lancer — nicknamed "The Bone" — in the 1970s as a deep-penetration strategic bomber with a large payload capacity. The Soviets took notice and in response developed the Tu-160, which was first flown in 1981 but didn't enter service until 1987. On paper, the Tu-160 is significantly more impressive than the B-1B, with a payload that exceeds the U.S. bomber by more than 10,000 pounds.

With a maximum takeoff weight of 606,271 pounds, the Tu-160 is the heaviest and largest combat aircraft ever made. It can achieve Mach 2.05 (1,572.9 mph) thanks to its four Kuznetsov NK-32 afterburning turbofan engines. (For comparison, the B-1B bomber has a top speed of Mach 1.2, or 920.7 mph.) Since its debut in the 1980s, the Tu-160 has even been upgraded to improve its range to 7,640 miles and its payload capacity to 88,185 pounds.

In addition to nuclear weapons, the Tu-160 can also carry and launch cruise missiles, extending its range significantly. Originally, 35 of these bombers were produced, but Russia has expanded the manufacturing plant where Tu-160s are made and is working to produce more. In June 2025, Russia started using its existing Tu-160s in Ukraine, marking the bomber's first operational use since its introduction.