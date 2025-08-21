5 More Harbor Freight Gadgets Perfect For Your Next DIY Car Project
Whether you're building a beginner rally car or a street-scraping slammed build, there are a few things you'll need to work on any kind of project car. The first thing is the correct tools, closely followed by a suitable array of gadgets to diagnose and fix any issues that crop up along the way. The list of necessary equipment can quickly add up to a massive bill if you're not careful, but shopping at Harbor Freight and keeping an eye out for sales can help keep your expenditure as low as possible.
Harbor Freight is renowned for its range of budget-friendly tools, but it's also great for finding specialized gadgets at reasonable prices. We've previously put together a list of Harbor Freight gadgets that project car owners might find useful, but that's far from all that the retailer offers. Here, we're digging a little deeper into its range to pick out five more gadgets that you might want to consider.
Cen-Tech OBD2 Code Reader
Assuming the car that you're working on is new enough to feature an OBD2 port, a code reader is one of the most important gadgets you can buy, as it will be an incredible help in figuring out what's gone wrong. With a few exceptions, OBD ports can be found on all cars from 1996 onwards, although certain older cars might also feature the system. When the car detects something is wrong, it will throw up a code which you can use to find out more about the problem.
To read the code, you'll need a gadget like the Cen-Tech OBD2 Code Reader. It gets solid reviews from Harbor Freight customers, with an average rating of 4.6 stars from around 1,400 reviews. It's quite affordable, too, with a retail price of $39.99. Many project car owners will likely have to deal with a "check engine" light at some point during their ownership, and the code reader allows them to reset the light if needed. Codes are displayed via a simple monochrome LCD screen.
Viking Car Battery Jump Starter/Power Pack/Air Compressor
Project cars end up sitting still a lot, either because the previous owner didn't use them anymore or because of how long it takes to fix them. As a result, they'll likely end up with a flat battery and flat tires at least once. That's where a gadget that can deal with both issues comes useful. The Viking 1700 Amp Portable Car Battery Jump Starter/Power Pack/Air Compressor might have a long-winded name, but its appeal is simple: it can jump start most common car and truck engines and inflate all vehicle tires up to 150 PSI. As a bonus, it can also be used to charge small electronic devices via its USB port. It even features an error detection system that can prevent accidents like overcharging and reverse hookups, for added piece of mind.
The Viking jump starter/air compressor might be pricier than the other gadgets here, with a retail price of $199.99, but it's backed up by plenty of positive reviews. At the time of writing, Harbor Freight reviewers have awarded the gadget an average rating of 4.6 stars from around 700 total reviews. Its ease of use and many features are among the most commonly cited highlights, alongside its ample power.
Braun 200 Lumen LED Penlight
Lighting might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to buying essential gear for working on a project car, but you're sure to take notice when you don't have the right lighting for the job. The Braun 200 Lumen LED Penlight retails for just $7.99 and might prove invaluable when you need to fish around in the depths of the engine bay. Around 400 Harbor Freight customers have taken the time to review the penlight, giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars.
The light features a clip that can be used to attach it to a pocket, a toolbag, or a belt, and its sturdy aluminum construction can withstand all-weather use. It has a low-light mode alongside the standard maximum brightness setting, and can run for up to five hours on fully charged batteries. Two AAA batteries, which are required to use this flashlight, are included with the light.
Cen-Tech 9-Function Digital Multimeter
Electrical gremlins can be a recurring issue for some project car builds, but having diagnostic tools like the Cen-Tech 9-Function Digital Multimeter gives you the best chance of solving them. This multimeter costs $19.99 and has around 700 reviews from Harbor Freight customers at the time of writing, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. It can measure DC and AC voltage, resistance, capacitance, and comes with various other functions like holding data readings after a test is carried out.
Readings are displayed on the multimeter's LCD screen, which its maker says is designed to be easy to read in a variety of lighting conditions. It requires two AAA batteries to run, which are included with the tool. Also included are a pair of 42-inch test probes. As well as being backed up by positive reviews, the tool ships with a 90-day warranty against defects, provided by Harbor Freight.
Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer
The Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer is potentially useful for diagnosing a variety of automotive issues, from chasing the source of heat leaks in the engine bay to investigating issues with an A/C system. It's a popular purchase among Harbor Freight customers, with around 3,800 of those customers leaving a review. It sports an average rating of 4.6 stars, with 94% of users saying they would recommend the item to others.
The thermometer can display temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius, with an operating range of -58 to 1022 degrees Fahrenheit. It features ABS casing to protect it against scrapes or accidental drops. At $22.99, the gadget's retail price is lower than many rivals, although that price doesn't include the 9V battery that the thermometer needs to operate. While it can be tempting to buy the cheapest battery to save money, it's always recommended to buy from a reputable battery brand, as some of the cheaper ones are known to have quality and, rarely, safety issues.