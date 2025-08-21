5 More Harbor Freight Gadgets Perfect For Your Next DIY Car Project

Whether you're building a beginner rally car or a street-scraping slammed build, there are a few things you'll need to work on any kind of project car. The first thing is the correct tools, closely followed by a suitable array of gadgets to diagnose and fix any issues that crop up along the way. The list of necessary equipment can quickly add up to a massive bill if you're not careful, but shopping at Harbor Freight and keeping an eye out for sales can help keep your expenditure as low as possible.

Harbor Freight is renowned for its range of budget-friendly tools, but it's also great for finding specialized gadgets at reasonable prices. We've previously put together a list of Harbor Freight gadgets that project car owners might find useful, but that's far from all that the retailer offers. Here, we're digging a little deeper into its range to pick out five more gadgets that you might want to consider.