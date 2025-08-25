Why Airplanes 'Disappear' From Radar When Flying Over The Ocean

Radar may be almost 100 years old, but the technology we use today is reliable, and it's difficult for a plane to simply disappear. A plane's transponder ensures that even when it flies beyond sight of the radar system, it can still be tracked.

In 2014, however, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 did just that. We ranked this incident as one of the 10 worst aviation disasters. The Boeing 777-200ER was carrying 239 people when it took off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia enroute to Beijing, China when it disappeared off of civilian radar. Military radar indicated that plane veered off course, and the transponder signal was also lost. Despite an exhaustive search, no main wreckage was found, though pieces of debris thought to have come from the plane were later recovered on various islands. A report from the Malaysian government eliminated mechanical or computer failure, indicating that the transponder must have been deliberately turned off.

The Malaysia Airlines flight is the only modern example of a plane disappearing from radar and never being found. You may recall that In July 2025, an Antonov An-24 passenger plane disappeared off of radar in Russia, but the wreckage was found shortly thereafter. Most other cases of missing passenger planes that have never been located date back to the 1950s and 1960s or before, and technology has since come a long way.