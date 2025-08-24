What Do Those 'Adopt A Highway' Signs Mean?

Drive down virtually any highway in America and you'll see a variety of signage that's designed to give drivers information on their location, the rules of the road, and the presence of any nearby hazards. Alongside the usual bevy of multi-colored highway distance signs and speed limit reminders, you might also notice signs promoting the fact that you can "adopt a highway," or labeling areas where an individual or group has already adopted one. The idea of adopting a highway first started in Texas in 1985, and was conceived as a way to deal with the problem of increasing litter levels.

Much of the trash that ends up at the roadside is dealt with by contractors, but these contractors cost states a significant amount of money. In order to combat the rising litter levels that accompany increasing road use, many states, including Texas, let groups or businesses adopt a section of highway to routinely pick litter from. Some also allow individuals to sign up to the scheme. The specifics of each scheme vary slightly between states, but in general, the idea is that the adopting individual or group conducts a litter cleanup on a specified stretch of highway multiple times per year. In some states, that section of highway has to be at least two miles long, whereas in other states it can be one mile. In return, the state allows the erection of a sign at the roadside where the adopter's name is displayed.