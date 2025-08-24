When A Used Diesel Truck With 200k Miles Might Be A Good Deal

Buying a used vehicle is almost always a complicated and multifaceted experience. On one hand, searching for a new ride, and planning for all of the ways you'll use the car and personalize it can be immensely enjoyable. However, on the other hand, meeting sellers, inspecting, and test-driving a vehicle that's foreign to you, and haggling over prices can all be highly stressful activities.

Those steps can become even more stressful if you're an automotive novice or looking for a vehicle type that you're unfamiliar with, like a high-performance sports car or a diesel truck. Shopping for diesel trucks, in particular, can be intimidating, due to the differences between gas and diesel engines and the fact that many people aren't experienced with diesel vehicles. Although gas and diesel engines share many similarities, diesels do come with a handful of different requirements, and some of your preconceived notions about shopping for a used vehicle may not apply when buying a diesel truck.

For example, it's common for people to warn shoppers about used cars with high mileage. However, what constitutes high mileage can differ, especially in the case of diesels. Gas engines are typically considered to have high mileage once they've logged between 75,000 and 100,000 miles. In comparison, diesel vehicles can last much longer, and it's not odd to see used diesel trucks with well over 200,000 miles. However, just because a used truck has a diesel engine doesn't mean that you should ignore the mileage. If you're wondering how to determine when a used diesel truck with over 200,000 miles could be a good deal, stick around. As a former professional mechanic who has performed innumerable pre-purchase inspections on gas and diesel vehicles, I'll shed some light on the matter.