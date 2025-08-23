Here's Why We Throw Champagne Bottles At New Ships

Champagne is a hallmark of celebrations, from engagements and weddings to a New Year's Eve toast, but why on Earth do we smash a bottle against the bow of a new ship to christen it? As far as traditions go, it's certainly not the strangest (in Spain people chuck tomatoes at each other during La Tomatina and in Denmark if you turn 25 and you're single, you can expect to be doused in cinnamon), but it is multi-national. Ships are christened with champagne in the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, and other Western countries.

Smashing a bottle of bubbly against the side of a ship is meant to bring good luck to it and its crew. If it doesn't break, it's a foreboding sign of the ship's future. You may scoff at the idea but, as per its ongoing tradition, the White Star Line elected not to christen the Titanic with champagne or any other form of spirits, and it sank on its maiden voyage.

Of course, not every unchristened ship meets such a fate, but ship building is awash in tradition and superstition, like placing a coin under or near the mast, naming a ship after a woman, or the more modern steel-cutting ceremony. But none is more well-known than the champagne christening.