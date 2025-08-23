What Do 'No Standing' Signs Mean, And Are They Different From 'No Parking?'

While they may be far from the most confusing traffic signs out there, you may have seen "No Standing" signs while passing by a bus stop, airport, or arena and wondered what exactly they meant. It's clear that the authorities don't want any kind of loitering in those areas for whatever reason. But isn't that what "No Parking" is for? Does "No Standing" literally mean that no one is allowed to stand or park there?

Contrary to common sense, "No Standing" doesn't mean a person can't stand in a location or a car can't stop there at all. It's really just a stricter version of "No Parking" that prohibits loading and unloading goods. The only time a driver is allowed to stop in a "No Standing" zone is to quickly drop off or pick up passengers, but waiting isn't allowed. "No Parking," on the other hand, lets drivers drop off passengers and load and unload goods, but they can't park and leave the car in the area.

For example, you'll typically find "No Parking" signs near fire hydrants, busy streets, crosswalks, or driveways. You should pay close attention because you could get towed for parking in front of someone's driveway — or other places where parking is prohibited. What all these places have in common is that traffic flow and sightlines are important for safety or convenience. However, you'll often find "No Standing" signs at airport curbsides, bus stops, taxi stands, or public buildings. These places need to be clear for easier access or better security, and the authorities don't want anybody blocking access unless they're briefly picking up or dropping off people.