What Is An Air Start Unit & Why Do Fighter Jet Engines Need Them?

Fighter jets come to life when they're in the air, freed from the burden of gravity; they are graceful, agile, and totally awesome. However, getting them into the air can be tricky, especially in older fighter jets. Today, most modern jet fighters like the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and the F/A-18 Hornet all boast APUs.

As with their commercial brethren, even fighters equipped with APUs may use an ASU to start their engines. While not exclusively, this usually happens when an APU has malfunctioned. Although it's an important component, a broken-down APU isn't considered a critical flight safety issue. Even commercial flights will continue to operate with the APU out of action. Of course, they will need the help of — you guessed it — an ASU to get started.

Additionally, although not a fighter, the incredibly long-serving B-52 Stratofortress is a USAF plane that will get to experience life on both sides of the APU fence. Currently, the plane relies solely on external methods like an ASU to fire up one or two engines; the running engines are then used to fire up the remaining engines. However, as part of the upcoming engine upgrade, B-52s are to be fitted with Honeywell 36-150 APUs, meaning the B-52 can drop its reliance on external help to take to the air. In short, most modern jets will rely on an internal power source to get their engines started. It's when these fail that jet fighters will need the help of an ASU.