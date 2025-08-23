How Fast Could The Concorde Cross The Atlantic?

There was nothing like the Concorde when it went into flight service in 1976, and there's been nothing like it since. This supersonic jet was able to fly faster than sound travels, breaking the sound barrier for the first time in commercial flight. It had an iconic, unforgettable look, with a sleek body, no tail, a delta wing, and a droop nose that could lower for takeoff and landing.

The Concorde could achieve incredible speeds thanks to its four turbojet engines. These Rolls-Royce Olympus engines used reheat technology, which reheats gas to extreme temperatures in the afterburner combustor for extra power at take-off and during the transition to supersonic flight. With this technology, the Concorde could make record-breaking flight times, traveling from New York to London in less than three and a half hours. Today, about 50 years since the Concorde first made its debut, that same flight takes approximately seven hours!

The Concorde emerged during a time of great achievement in aviation, soon after the moon landing in 1969. Numerous countries and the aviation industry itself were competing to achieve the fastest flight times. In the late 1950s, both the United Kingdom and France were developing supersonic planes. The cost was so high that the U.K. sought out a partner, and France answered the call. The Concorde project was the result of an international treaty between the two countries, and it was eventually operated by both British Airways and Air France. But unfortunately, it's not possible to take a ride on the Concorde today.