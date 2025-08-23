What Is The Circle On iPhone Cases For?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Given its popularity, the iPhone benefits from a healthy assortment of accessories, no matter the model. This includes phone cases, camera lens protectors, screen guards, and several other accessories tailor-made for the iPhone. When shopping for phone cases specifically, you may have noticed quite a few of them have a giant circular pattern in the middle. No, this isn't just a weird popular design choice, but rather a thoughtful element that enables you to use one of your iPhone's coolest features — MagSafe.
The MagSafe power connector isn't exactly new — it was an innovative solution that was introduced nearly two decades ago in a MacBook Pro. Although it disappeared for a bit, all recent-generation MacBooks have a MagSafe connector with fast charging. The concept is quite simple — a power connector that uses magnets to snap onto your device. This serves two purposes — it makes it much easier and quicker to connect and disconnect, and also is a clever way to prevent your laptop from flying across the room if you accidentally trip over the charging cable.
MagSafe debuted on the iPhone with the 12 series in 2020, and has since become a staple feature in nearly every base and Pro model since — with the SE series and the iPhone 16e being exceptions. Unlike the connector found on MacBooks, MagSafe on iPhones uses wireless charging — but several unique MagSafe accessories extend the technology's usefulness beyond just being a means to charge your phone.
How to pick the right case for your iPhone
MagSafe technology uses a pattern of magnets that helps accessories snap onto the back of the iPhone. Since wireless charging isn't the most efficient way to charge your device, there's a line below the circle that helps with alignment. Without a case, you won't see any obvious design features because the magnets are hidden under the glass. You also won't have to worry about compatibility issues with any MagSafe accessories.
Phone cases for the iPhone that have the circular ring and rectangular line carry over the strength, usually using intermediary magnets. The quality of the hold varies greatly, with some cases having weaker magnets that are just enough for wireless charging. However, they're not ideal for holding up or attaching heavier accessories to your iPhone. Conversely, there are many cases that offer a stronger hold than even the magnets found in the iPhone. This is the type of confidence you need if you plan on using phone mounts in your car or motorcycle that hold your iPhone via a MagSafe ring. Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone aren't difficult to come by; you can either pick up Apple's own expensive silicone options or look at renowned brands like Spigen and OtterBox that specialize in unique designs and added features.
What can you use MagSafe for?
iPhones have had wireless charging for a bit, but the addition of MagSafe just makes the process more convenient. You no longer have to fiddle around to align the coils just right, or fear that the slightest push could halt overnight charging. MagSafe is also why we have great options for vertical wireless chargers that can double as a stand or a tripod for when you have to film something. That's not all, though; you have a rich selection of other accessories that you can snap onto the back of your iPhone's MagSafe-compatible case. Popular case designs include snap-on wallets, PopSockets, or kickstands — things that existed before MagSafe, but have never been as convenient.
Although it is technically possible for MagSafe charging to work with very thin cases that don't have the MagSafe ring, you likely won't get any magnetic hold. You may also experience slower charging speeds due to a non-conductive barrier between the charger and the phone. You might occasionally come across cases with the perfect design but no MagSafe compatibility — which is when you might want to pick up MagSafe magnetic rings that you can stick to the back. Once again, the strength of the hold will vary greatly depending on the quality of the mount, but this can be a practical option if you like a case that doesn't have MagSafe built in.