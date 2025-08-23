What Is The Circle On iPhone Cases For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given its popularity, the iPhone benefits from a healthy assortment of accessories, no matter the model. This includes phone cases, camera lens protectors, screen guards, and several other accessories tailor-made for the iPhone. When shopping for phone cases specifically, you may have noticed quite a few of them have a giant circular pattern in the middle. No, this isn't just a weird popular design choice, but rather a thoughtful element that enables you to use one of your iPhone's coolest features — MagSafe.

The MagSafe power connector isn't exactly new — it was an innovative solution that was introduced nearly two decades ago in a MacBook Pro. Although it disappeared for a bit, all recent-generation MacBooks have a MagSafe connector with fast charging. The concept is quite simple — a power connector that uses magnets to snap onto your device. This serves two purposes — it makes it much easier and quicker to connect and disconnect, and also is a clever way to prevent your laptop from flying across the room if you accidentally trip over the charging cable.

MagSafe debuted on the iPhone with the 12 series in 2020, and has since become a staple feature in nearly every base and Pro model since — with the SE series and the iPhone 16e being exceptions. Unlike the connector found on MacBooks, MagSafe on iPhones uses wireless charging — but several unique MagSafe accessories extend the technology's usefulness beyond just being a means to charge your phone.