5 More Essential Menards Tools Made For Your Home Garage

A tire inflator is a kind of necessary tool that every car owner should have in the back of their vehicle. You never know when your tires might give out on you mid-drive. An inflator may be the only thing that can come to the rescue, at least temporarily, so that you can reach the repair shop safely.

The Pro Rechargeable Tire Inflator at Menards takes merely 2 minutes to inflate tires from 24 to 34 PSI. With three nozzles, it can adapt to an array of tire sizes, so no matter the type of vehicle, the tool comes in handy when needed. There's a digital LED screen that gives you the current pressure readings and the battery levels. It operates on a rechargeable battery that can be easily recharged using a USB charger or the 12-volt car charger included in the pack.

Apart from this, set the desired air pressure using the buttons to a maximum of 150 PSI, and the machine will automatically shut down once that pressure is reached to avoid going over. And the bright LEDs integrated into the design illuminate the area so you can work in low-lit conditions too. Menards is currently offering the Pro Rechargeable Tire Inflator for $62.19 after an 11% rebate.