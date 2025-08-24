5 More Essential Menards Tools Made For Your Home Garage
Home garage owners, if you are looking to enhance your tool collection with products that are not very expensive but helpful at the same time, we have got you covered. In addition to the previous list we made on must-have Menards tools to buy for your home garage, there are some more tools that should interest you as well. For instance, consider a rolling stool that doubles as a toolbox and features an LED light covering the entire 360-degree area around it. Sound interesting? Menards has plenty of handy stuff like that on its shelves.
Moreover, the store offers a handsome percentage of rebate on these products, which makes them even more appealing to bring into your garage. And Menards isn't only for mechanics. The store also has plenty of useful tools for carpentry jobs and a diverse range of unexpected tools for different professions. Thus, this is the name found in almost every homeowner's toolkit.
As Seen On TV Bullseye™ Pro Rechargeable Tire Inflator
A tire inflator is a kind of necessary tool that every car owner should have in the back of their vehicle. You never know when your tires might give out on you mid-drive. An inflator may be the only thing that can come to the rescue, at least temporarily, so that you can reach the repair shop safely.
The Pro Rechargeable Tire Inflator at Menards takes merely 2 minutes to inflate tires from 24 to 34 PSI. With three nozzles, it can adapt to an array of tire sizes, so no matter the type of vehicle, the tool comes in handy when needed. There's a digital LED screen that gives you the current pressure readings and the battery levels. It operates on a rechargeable battery that can be easily recharged using a USB charger or the 12-volt car charger included in the pack.
Apart from this, set the desired air pressure using the buttons to a maximum of 150 PSI, and the machine will automatically shut down once that pressure is reached to avoid going over. And the bright LEDs integrated into the design illuminate the area so you can work in low-lit conditions too. Menards is currently offering the Pro Rechargeable Tire Inflator for $62.19 after an 11% rebate.
LUMA BRITE® Hex-Brite Multidirectional Garage Light
Powerful lighting is something you definitely need in your garage so that you can work on your vehicle under bright conditions while avoiding frustration and errors. The best part about this lighting is that it doesn't entangle you in the mess of figuring out complex wiring. Instead, just insert the light into any existing socket in your garage and watch it illuminate the whole space — that's how simple the installation is. Thanks to the six bright 4000-lumen LEDs in the design, it brightens up each corner of the garage. They are integrated at a 360-degree angle, so no space is left in the dark.
Another great part is that you can set the LEDs at any angle you want. For instance, the adjustable panel allows you to position the light in such a way that it can light up the target area well, be it straight under the light or around it. For the very low price of $9.99, the Luma Brite Garage Light will be a smart addition to your indoor garage.
Huxley Garage Black & Red Rolling Tool Box Stool
A two-in-one addition to your garage that will prove useful for many occasions. Comfort and convenience are the primary purposes of this stool. You can sit on it comfortably while inspecting different areas of your vehicle or during repair routines. Working from the floor can put pressure on joints like the knees, which can be really tough on them. This stool eliminates that worry so you can put all your focus on the task at hand.
Created out of heavy-duty tubular steel construction, the stool can hold up to 350 pounds. The material choice adds durability to the design. It is also mobile. Four swivel casters, one on each corner, can rotate in a 360-degree direction for easy handling and precise movements. It's even got you covered if you want to take your tools with you. There is a large, deep drawer where you can store the larger tools and two narrower pocket-like designs on either side to keep tools, nuts, or other hardware you are working with at hand's reach, no matter which area of the garage you are working in. The overall look of this Rolling Tool Box Stool is sleek, so it looks good in your garage, too. Get it for $62.29 at Menards.
Keter® Hawk 26 Tool Box
Even if you don't practice at a professional level, a home garage owner should still have a set of essential tools in their space to overcome the common repairs of a vehicle. And you cannot just throw these tools around anywhere, but need a proper storage space to organize them neatly. This is where the Keter Hawk Tool Box comes in.
Offering the basic-level features every toolbox has, such as a full-length metal handle with a rubber grip for comfort and strong metal latches to protect the contents inside, this purchase will prove quite useful for your garage. Inside, there's a removable organizer with adjustable rubber dividers. Consequently, you can utilize it for organizing the small and medium-sized tools into their respective slots for quick identification. Plus, the tools will stay in their place, thanks to the level-securing strap that prevents any movement even during transportation.
The toolbox comes with anti-slip corners so you can steadily place it on a smooth surface and work with the necessary tools, while the durable design ensures it doesn't give up on you anytime soon. So, wait no more and head to Menards to avail this portable toolbox at a price of $35.58.
PreviousNext Sperry® Instruments Multi-Use Smart Digital Multi-Meter
Many garage owners might think that a multimeter is not a tool one should definitely own in their garage. However, multimeters prove useful in many cases, including diagnosing electrical issues with a vehicle, which can be nearly impossible to track down without one.
The Sperry Instruments Multi-Meter is a smart device that measures the electrical data of your vehicle's system, like voltage, resistance, continuity, and more. What is interesting about this device is that you can pair it with your Android and iOS phones via Bluetooth connection and view all the data on your phone's screen. You can even capture pictures along with the date and time stamps and compare them with the later performance to check for the effectiveness of the repair. All of this information shows up on an LCD that gives you the exact readings.
All the collected data can be exported via email, text, or picture, or you can create an Excel sheet with all the logs for a clear comparison of your car's performance before and after the test. Inspecting and troubleshooting car issues has never been easier, or at least doing so will be much less of a hassle with this multimeter. Enjoy all these features in a single device for $40.93.