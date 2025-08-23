Why Does The Toyota 4Runner Get Such Low MPG?

The Toyota 4Runner's recent redesign swapped its old V6 engine with one of two four-cylinder engines. The base engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 217 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, while the optional powertrain adds electricity to the mix with a hybrid system that boosts power to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. But even with the change to smaller-displacement, turbocharged engines (and a hybrid system), the latest 4Runner has some disappointing fuel economy numbers.

The previous-generation 4Runner, with its 4.0-liter V6, had an EPA rating of just 17 mpg combined (16 city/19 highway). Not being able to break past the 20-mpg mark is pretty bad, but the new powertrains certainly do better. I liked the hybrid powertrain when I tested the 4Runner Trailhunter recently, and it offers better fuel economy, ranging between 21 and 23 mpg combined — a big improvement compared to the old model. It represents an annual savings of about $750 in fuel according to the EPA's estimates. But, according to those same numbers, the 2025 4Runner will cost $1,750 more in fuel over the next five years than the average vehicle sold in the U.S. Why is it still behind the curve, despite the hybrid engine? It's a series of factors that include the vehicle's size, capabilities, and equipment.