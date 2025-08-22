Why Losing One Engine On Takeoff Is More Dangerous For Twin-Engine Aircraft

If one of a plane's two engines fails during takeoff, the pilot has to act with speed and precision to avoid a crash. First, they maintain the aircraft's best single-engine climb speed, which is usually indicated by a blue line on the reader measuring the plane's velocity. This helps the pilot maintain control, so they can start executing the standard emergency procedure.

That involves identifying which engine is out, lowering the nose slightly, and counteracting the force of the working engine rolling the plane to one side. If they cannot restart the failed engine, pilots may also have to "feather" the functioning engine, which means they rotate the propeller blades so that they are parallel with the airflow. Feathering is helpful because it can prevent the propeller from windmilling, which creates more drag and destabilizes the plane.

From there, the pilot has to retract the landing gear, as keeping it extended would add even more drag and make it harder to climb. Once that's done, it's all about setting the working engine to maximum continuous power to keep everything moving steady. It sounds straightforward, but remember: All of this must be done rapidly.