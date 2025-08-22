Why You Can't Take Photos Inside The Sistine Chapel (There's A Copyright Involved)

In 2022, Hollywood star and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa issued an apology after clicking pictures in the Sistine Chapel. Two years later, television personality Martha Stewart also drew condemnation for clicking photos inside the famous Vatican monument. Earlier this year, Vice President JD Vance stirred up controversy over a similar misstep. One must wonder why it's such a big deal and whether the religious sanctity of the historical place is the reason photography is a big no-no. Well, you might be surprised to know that the Vatican's no-photography rule inside the Sistine Chapel actually has origins in modern copyright laws. But how does a 15th-century Papal property fall under the aegis of copyright laws so strict that you can't take pictures under the painted roof? Surely, it can't be as sensitive as the White House to enforce such a ban.

Let's start with the basics. Of all the places inside the Vatican jurisdiction where tourists are allowed, the Sistine Chapel is the one that is governed by a special set of rules. For example, visitors are told to gaze at the artistic marvels in "absolute silence." And even if you are a part of a guided tour, all the historical knowledge should be imparted at the gates and not within the chapel's premises. "The use of mobile phones is forbidden in the Sistine Chapel," adds the Vatican's rulebook for tourist decorum. Visitors are allowed to take pictures across the Vatican Museums for personal usage, but the Sistine Chapel is an exception.

And here's the most interesting part. The copyright law that blocked photography originated from a deal with a Japanese media company: Nippon Television Network Corporation (NTV), which funded the costly restoration in exchange for exclusive photo and video rights.