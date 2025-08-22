When Do You Not Need To Stop For A School Bus In Colorado?

While there are a number of truly strange traffic laws in the United States, one of the most sensible is the need to stop for a school bus that has come to a stop and has its stop sign out with flashing red lights. This is to ensure the safety of all the children getting on or off the bus. In Colorado, you need to stop for a school bus even when you are on the other side of the street, heading in the opposite direction. It does not matter how many lanes the street has or even if there is a large, painted median separating the two directions of traffic. You need to stop for that school bus and be at least 20 feet away from it. However, Colorado does have one very specific scenario in which stopping for a school bus on the opposite side of the street isn't necessary.

If you see a familiar yellow school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street and there is some sort of physical barrier, you do not need to stop for that bus. Instead, the Colorado Department of Public Safety simply suggests proceeding with caution in that instance. This physical barrier could be a variety of different things, like grass, concrete, fencing, or something else. But if it's just asphalt and paint, then you still have to stop. However, this wasn't always the case.