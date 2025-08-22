When Do You Not Need To Stop For A School Bus In Colorado?
While there are a number of truly strange traffic laws in the United States, one of the most sensible is the need to stop for a school bus that has come to a stop and has its stop sign out with flashing red lights. This is to ensure the safety of all the children getting on or off the bus. In Colorado, you need to stop for a school bus even when you are on the other side of the street, heading in the opposite direction. It does not matter how many lanes the street has or even if there is a large, painted median separating the two directions of traffic. You need to stop for that school bus and be at least 20 feet away from it. However, Colorado does have one very specific scenario in which stopping for a school bus on the opposite side of the street isn't necessary.
If you see a familiar yellow school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street and there is some sort of physical barrier, you do not need to stop for that bus. Instead, the Colorado Department of Public Safety simply suggests proceeding with caution in that instance. This physical barrier could be a variety of different things, like grass, concrete, fencing, or something else. But if it's just asphalt and paint, then you still have to stop. However, this wasn't always the case.
A brand new era for Colorado school bus laws
The law in Colorado changed in May 2025. Prior to that, it was perfectly legal for cars on the opposite side of the road to not stop for a school bus if there were painted lines separating the lanes. This posed injury risks to children leaving the school bus and crossing over to the other side of the road. The 2025-2026 school year will be the first true test of Colorado's new school bus stop law. Places like Douglas County will have deputies patrolling 11 different schools for the first week of school to make sure that no one is violating traffic laws.
If you fail to stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights, six points will be added to your driving record, and you will be summoned for a court appearance, which could result in a fine or community service. If you're under the age of 18, those six points are enough to get your license restricted, suspended, or possibly revoked. So, if you're in Colorado, make sure you stop for a school bus on the other side of the road unless there's a physical barrier. And remember, that no matter what state you're driving in, stopping for school buses isn't just about following the law, it's about protecting children's lives and keeping the roads safe for everyone.