What Is The Delta Private Jet Card & How Does The Program Work?

For many people, frequent flyer miles are incredibly important. One of the most popular programs is the SkyMiles program from Delta. If they are able to amass enough points, they can reach Medallion Status, which comes with benefits like free upgrades and waived baggage fees. Travelers can earn miles through their credit card, but the most obvious way to do it is through flights on Delta. If you fly often and have deep pockets but don't make quite enough to own your own private jet, you may charter one instead. If you think that precludes you from earning Delta SkyMiles, think again. Delta has a partnership with Wheels Up, a company that specializes in chartered private flights, that lets you beef up those miles so you can enjoy all the luxuries private jets offer that you won't find in commercial airlines.

Unless you have so much money that you can just fly private all the time, you will probably go back and forth between private and commercial air travel, which could make accumulating Delta points enticing. With Wheels Up, you can either become a card-carrying member to book flights or simply charter private planes without the commitment. Whichever way you choose to fly with Wheels Up, you can connect your Delta SkyMiles account to Wheels Up to earn miles. You can reach the Diamond level of the Medallion program — the highest tier of the program aside from Million Miler Status — rather quickly with this method, but you will need to spend quite a bit of money to get to that upper echelon.