Why Ford Doesn't Make A Competitor To The Chevrolet Corvette

If you want to buy an affordable V8-powered sports car in the U.S. today, particularly one with supercar looks and 500 horses or so, your choices are pretty slim. Wind the clock back a few years, and you could spend all day walking around dealerships weighing up your options, but now you'd be left staring at the Corvette as really your only option from.

Sure, you could fork out and get a Ferrari, Porsche, or Maserati, but these European options carry huge premiums above what American sports cars command, meaning the Corvette pretty much sits in a class all of its own.

So, why doesn't Ford venture into the segment and launch a Corvette rival of its own? It's exciting to ponder what might have become of the Thunderbird if Ford had kept it as a Corvette rival, rather than potentially damaging the nameplate with the awkward and short-lived 2000s T-bird reboot which lacked the power, poise, and presence of a proper sports or performance car. Ford Authority even ran a poll asking readers if Ford should develop an all-out Corvette rival, and at the time of this writing, 68% have voted in favor.

Here's the thing — according to Bill Ford Jr., the automaker's executive chairman, Ford already does produce a Corvette rival, in the form of its evergreen Mustang. When asked why a Ford-branded Corvette competitor doesn't exist, Ford Jr. told Ford Authority "Are you kidding? We have the Mustang, which I think is by far the best sports car in America and frankly, the world now."