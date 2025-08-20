How Much Is The Classic 1964 International Scout Worth Now?

Modern America may seem obsessed with luxurious SUVs, but that wasn't always the case. If we rewind the clock, it's clear that we also had a penchant for simple, basic offerings. Instead of leather interiors, smart infotainment systems, and automatic everything, utilitarian products like the Jeep CJ5 and original Ford Bronco had all-terrain tires, four-speed manual transmissions, and little else.

Those two time-tested nameplates weren't alone either, as competing directly against them was the almost-agricultural International Scout. Produced between 1961 and 1980, at which point the Scout was discontinued, the Scout was the perfect runabout for farmers and ranchers, designed as it was to "replace the horse" (via Hagerty). Needless to say, replacing the horse didn't require much in the way of creature comforts to be fitted; the International Scout was instead geared toward traversing uneven terrain, reliable running, and just generally being something rural workers could depend upon.

Despite the utilitarian simplicity of the Scout, the model is no longer seen as just a tool; instead, it's a cherished classic with fans who are willing to spend serious time and money restoring and modifying the super-simple 4x4. Many have ended up in scrapyards over the years, predominantly due to a lack of rust-proofing, but those that have survived now command relatively high prices, especially when in good condition. The 1964 Scout in particular, which hails from the first run of Scout models produced until 1965, commands an average price of $23,369 according to sale data collected from Classic.com.