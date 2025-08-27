Why Did Ford Discontinue The Edge?

Given how popular SUVs and crossovers are these days, it's not often that you hear about a mainstream automaker discontinuing one of its typically hot-selling models in the North American market. It does still happen occasionally, however, and one of the most recent American SUVs to leave the market is the Ford Edge. This vehicle originally debuted for the 2007 model year as a midsize crossover SUV that would bridge the gap between the smaller Escape and the larger Explorer and Expedition in Ford's lineup. The Edge would last for two generations, with the second-gen model arriving in the 2015 year, before being discontinued in 2024. There was even a high-performance Ford Edge ST available for those who wanted extra muscle in their family crossover.

So why did Ford make the decision to discontinue the Edge? First and foremost, the factory that built the Edge is being retooled to build other Ford vehicles, including EVs. The Edge was also an aging vehicle that, sandwiched between the Explorer and Escape, lacked much of an identity or selling point of its own. Plus, its price was pretty close to the Explorer's.