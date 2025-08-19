How Much Does Walmart's Electric Lawn Mower Cost & What Are Some Of Its Features?
Walmart is a great one-stop shop for picking up just about anything and everything. You can go in for a quick shop, and end up walking out with something totally unexpected — like a lawn mower, for example. Walmart actually stocks over 1,000 lawn mowers, so it can get pretty daunting trying to pick out the best one for your needs.
If, however, it's specifically an electric lawn mower that you're looking for, then this does narrow down the options somewhat. One of the most compelling options is a cordless HART lawn mower, which should be affordable for most, costing just $247 online right now. Specifically, it's a 40-volt side discharge mower which can cut up to a quarter-acre of lawn on a single charge. Anything larger than that, and the chances are you'd probably consider a riding lawn mower instead. Sure, a cordless mower could go for as long as you like, but tripping over that cord could possibly be more frustrating than having to simply recharge a battery.
Walmart offers free shipping on this cordless electric mower, a choice of three- and four-year warranty plans for $24 and $39, respectively, plus free 90-day returns and the option to spread payments out. So, for $286 all-in, you could have a brand-new mower with a four-year warranty, but what exactly are you getting for your money?
Understanding the features of this Walmart electric mower
This is a side-discharge mower, which means the mower boasts a built-in chute that discharges your lawn trimmings as you go. Not only does this mean there's no need to lug bags of trimmings to and from the bin, but your lawn also benefits, as mulch is great for promoting lawn health. The mower also boasts height adjustment between 1-½ and 4 inches. It also comes in at a lightweight 48.59 pounds, so even if you are lucky enough to have a quarter-acre lawn, pushing this back and forth shouldn't feel like a workout by the time you're done, and is compatible with any and all 40V HART batteries.
If this all sounds great, it's probably because it is, and with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating taken from 2,498 reviews, it looks like most owners would happily recommend the product. An impressive 66% rated it 5 stars, while 12% gave it a 1-star rating. Common grievances from buyers include that it bogs down due to a lack of power, that the battery terminals need very regular cleaning in order to keep it working, and that the battery dies well before a quarter-acre has been covered. It might not be perfect, but it does boast some impressive features, it's very affordable at $247, and there's always that free 90-days return policy to fall back on if you wind up not liking it.