How Much Does Walmart's Electric Lawn Mower Cost & What Are Some Of Its Features?

Walmart is a great one-stop shop for picking up just about anything and everything. You can go in for a quick shop, and end up walking out with something totally unexpected — like a lawn mower, for example. Walmart actually stocks over 1,000 lawn mowers, so it can get pretty daunting trying to pick out the best one for your needs.

If, however, it's specifically an electric lawn mower that you're looking for, then this does narrow down the options somewhat. One of the most compelling options is a cordless HART lawn mower, which should be affordable for most, costing just $247 online right now. Specifically, it's a 40-volt side discharge mower which can cut up to a quarter-acre of lawn on a single charge. Anything larger than that, and the chances are you'd probably consider a riding lawn mower instead. Sure, a cordless mower could go for as long as you like, but tripping over that cord could possibly be more frustrating than having to simply recharge a battery.

Walmart offers free shipping on this cordless electric mower, a choice of three- and four-year warranty plans for $24 and $39, respectively, plus free 90-day returns and the option to spread payments out. So, for $286 all-in, you could have a brand-new mower with a four-year warranty, but what exactly are you getting for your money?