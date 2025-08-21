Why Jeep Discontinued The Cherokee After Almost 50 Years

In 2023, Jeep discontinued production of one of its most iconic vehicles — the Cherokee. The revolutionary XJ model, in particular, was hugely popular amongst both rock crawlers and mall crawlers alike, with 2.5 million of them rolling off the production line from 1984 until 2001, when its successor, the KJ, met with a lukewarm reception. The XJ's popularity was bolstered by the reliable 4.0 liter engine option planted in the Cherokee and Wrangler models by then-owner of Jeep, AMC. But the straight-six was not the Cherokee's only magic wand: its revolutionary unibody structure set the template for modern-day SUVs.

Most Jeepers associate the Cherokee nameplate with this light, boxy, go-anywhere XJ rather than the original 1974 Cherokee SJ — a lumbering, two-door version of the Wagoneer. The XJ's iconic unibody design spawned a deluge of design duplicates, with the Ford Explorer and Honda CR-V two of its direct descendants — examples of the sport-utility style that serves double duty as an off-roader and family Uber.

In 2001, the Cherokee morphed into the Liberty KJ in the U.S., retaining its Cherokee moniker in the rest of the world. More of a soft-roader than an off-roader, the KJ and subsequent KK and KL models failed to scale the dizzying sales heights of its predecessor – and its declining sales figures are what drove the final nail. In March 2023, Stellantis, the current owner of Jeep, mothballed production at its Belvidere, Illinois plant — a move that seemingly marked the end of the line for the Jeep Cherokee.