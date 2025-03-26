Where Are Jeep Vehicles Built And Who Makes Them?

The jeep rose to prominence during World War II by providing vehicles to the U.S. military that have since been deemed America's greatest contribution to modern warfare. Those vehicles fronted the name Willys, however, as Jeep — a name with an interesting origin — didn't become the brand's official badge until the early 1960s. The early jeeps were mostly used by servicemen and women during wartime, as the company didn't offer a true civilian build until the conflict's end.

Given that history, Jeep stands as a unique American automaker. Those early Willys were manufactured at a facility in the same city as the company's headquarters, Toledo, Ohio. Jump ahead eight decades, and Toledo is still home to Jeep's headquarters, as well as to a Jeep manufacturing plant, with the Toledo facility cranking out Wranglers and Gladiators these days. Yes, that facility has been known to tag those vehicles with a lovingly local Easter Egg.

Ohio is not the only U.S. facility making vehicles with the Jeep badge, as the brand also produces some of its Grand Cherokees in Detroit, Michigan. Apart from Toledo and Detroit, Jeep also uses U.S. plants in Belvidere, Illinois and Warren, Michigan. Along with those locales, Jeep also sees major production from international facilities based in Italy, Brazil, China, Poland, and India, with some other builds produced in Egypt and Mexico. That, naturally, means that the Jeep brand is not quite as "Made in America" as it used to be.

