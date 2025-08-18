Will Ryobi's Soap Dispensing Scrubber Damage Your Car?

Ryobi's Soap Dispensing Scrubber fits more than 25 head attachment types with either a hex shank or triangle connector. When you buy the tool, you'll get a six-inch medium bristle brush bundled with the package. The rest of the attachments are sold separately and include options like soft, medium, hard, and abrasive bristle round brushes, scour pads, sponges, and knit microfiber, to name a few. However, not all of these compatible accessories are car-friendly.

If you'll be cleaning the body of your car with the Ryobi Soap Dispensing Scrubber, you have to swap out the included medium bristle brush for one of the softer head attachments. You can use the 6" Knit Microfiber Head or 6" Microfiber Cloth Head, both of which are made of a soft microfiber material. The 6" Lambswool Head and 6" Sponge are gentle on your car's paint and trim, too.

Once you move to cleaning your tires, you can go with slightly harder head attachments for the Ryobi Soap Dispensing Scrubber. Options like the Soft Bristle Round Brush and Medium Bristle Round Brush are included with the tool.

Don't even attempt to pair the Ryobi Soap Dispensing Scrubber with the rougher scrubbing attachments like the 9" Vortex Hard Bristle Brush or Abrasive Bristle Round Brush. That's one of the biggest mistakes you should avoid when cleaning your car. These attachments are designed for surfaces like concrete and brick and would obviously damage your car.