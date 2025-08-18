How To Boost Your iPhone's Volume When 'Max' Isn't Enough

Modern iPhones have built-in speakers that are sufficiently loud for most tasks. However, like everything else, iPhone speakers can lose their flair with time. Dull speakers can turn routine tasks like scrolling through your feed or viewing multimedia into a frustrating experience. You might also start missing important calls and notifications more often due to the underpowered ringtones.

If you feel your iPhone's volume isn't loud enough, you can use the EQ settings to turn it a notch higher in the Apple Music app. Other iPhone settings, like turning off the sound check and disabling the limits on loud headphone sounds, can also help. However, if your speaker's strength has dropped significantly from its usual loudness, it could point to some physical factors. Clogged or damaged speakers are common reasons why iPhones can sound dull. Software fixes won't be of much use in such cases, and you may need to physically fix or clean the speaker outlet.