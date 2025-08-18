Why Do Bikers Put Blankets On Their Bikes?
Like with any hobby or interest, the world of motorcycles seems to get more complicated the more you immerse yourself in it. You thought all you needed was a license to show you can handle a bike, perhaps a few essential motorcycling tips to help you adapt to the road-life, and of course, a poster or image of that dream bike you're saving and training for. But as soon as you get on the road, you start seeing all kinds of things: bikers making odd gestures, like extending their left fist and moving it up and down; others telling you which kind of bike you should have started with; or one of the most mundane yet somehow confusing things for newcomers — bikers putting rolled-up blankets on their motorcycles.
To answer the last one, the main reason you'll see a blanket on someone's bike is, believe it or not, practical reasons such as keeping the biker warm on late-night rides or in colder climates, acting as a bedroll when need be, and sometimes even taking the role of storage for items such as clothes. They can also be a cultural significance for some bikers, who use the blankets to show aspects of their cultural identity, such as independence and freedom. Let's get into it.
Motorcycle culture became more prominent after World War II
Motorcycle culture is almost as old as the motorcycle itself. While the first of these two- and sometimes three-wheeled beauties came in the late 1800s, thanks to German inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach, it wouldn't be until the early 1900s that people truly took to fashioning their lives around motorcycles. In these early days, bikers mainly customized, rode, and raced their bikes. In 1924, the American Motorcyclist Association was established, a clear indication that motorcycle culture was on the rise. By the end of World War II, the motorcycle club scene experienced rapid growth, with some, like the Hells Angels, currently the largest bike club in California, emerging as a prominent presence in America.
One of the reasons for this was the surplus of post-war motorcycles that flooded civilian streets. Quickly, bikers created lifestyles that revolved around their biking hobby, as is only natural. Over the years, more emergent styles would emerge, some based on cultural heritage, while others were born out of practicality. Having a blanket on one's bike seems to marry both aspects.
Rolled-up blankets take on a variety of roles
Imagine you and your pack are crossing state lines on your Harleys. The day has been bright and enjoyable. However, evening is quickly approaching, and you are nowhere near your destination. Happens to the best of us. Temperatures are dropping fast, and the cold, rushing wind isn't helping. That's when the blanket you had on your bike comes in.
Another scenario is when you take your motorcycle camping (like we all do), and need something to ward off the cold when night comes or if the weather isn't conducive. This blanket can even double as a bedroll if needed. You can even wrap some of your clothes or tools in the blanket before fastening it to your bike. Lastly, you can use the blanket as a cultural identifier. In some biking cultures, especially in places like California, bikers use these blankets (known as serapes/sarapes) as a symbol of independence.