Why Do Bikers Put Blankets On Their Bikes?

Like with any hobby or interest, the world of motorcycles seems to get more complicated the more you immerse yourself in it. You thought all you needed was a license to show you can handle a bike, perhaps a few essential motorcycling tips to help you adapt to the road-life, and of course, a poster or image of that dream bike you're saving and training for. But as soon as you get on the road, you start seeing all kinds of things: bikers making odd gestures, like extending their left fist and moving it up and down; others telling you which kind of bike you should have started with; or one of the most mundane yet somehow confusing things for newcomers — bikers putting rolled-up blankets on their motorcycles.

To answer the last one, the main reason you'll see a blanket on someone's bike is, believe it or not, practical reasons such as keeping the biker warm on late-night rides or in colder climates, acting as a bedroll when need be, and sometimes even taking the role of storage for items such as clothes. They can also be a cultural significance for some bikers, who use the blankets to show aspects of their cultural identity, such as independence and freedom. Let's get into it.