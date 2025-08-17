Why Your JBL Headphones Aren't Charging (And How To Fix It)

Gone are the days when we used to struggle with the annoying tangles of wired headphones. In recent years, we've become more reliant on their wireless counterparts, and for good reason. Besides the obvious freedom from cables, wireless headphones come with more handy features. Most models from major headphone brands, including JBL, typically include active noise canceling, touch controls, custom sound profiles, and device locator features, to name a few. On the other hand, the most you usually get with wired headphones is an inline mic and controls — if that.

One drawback of wireless headphones, though, is their limited runtimes. Unlike the wired versions that you can use without worrying about the battery running out, wireless headphones will need to be recharged every so often. But what's more annoying than having to frequently charge your headphones is if they refuse to charge entirely. Just imagine leaving them charging for hours and finding out that the battery level didn't increase at all. If you have JBL headphones and are experiencing a charging issue, it may have something to do with dirty charging contacts. Here's how you can fix it.