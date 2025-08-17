Why Your JBL Headphones Aren't Charging (And How To Fix It)
Gone are the days when we used to struggle with the annoying tangles of wired headphones. In recent years, we've become more reliant on their wireless counterparts, and for good reason. Besides the obvious freedom from cables, wireless headphones come with more handy features. Most models from major headphone brands, including JBL, typically include active noise canceling, touch controls, custom sound profiles, and device locator features, to name a few. On the other hand, the most you usually get with wired headphones is an inline mic and controls — if that.
One drawback of wireless headphones, though, is their limited runtimes. Unlike the wired versions that you can use without worrying about the battery running out, wireless headphones will need to be recharged every so often. But what's more annoying than having to frequently charge your headphones is if they refuse to charge entirely. Just imagine leaving them charging for hours and finding out that the battery level didn't increase at all. If you have JBL headphones and are experiencing a charging issue, it may have something to do with dirty charging contacts. Here's how you can fix it.
What to do if your JBL headphones aren't charging
According to JBL, dirty contacts may stop your headphones from charging. This is particularly true for the in-ear headphones, which are prone to grime buildup from contact with skin oil, sweat, and even earwax. To clean your JBL in-ear headphones and hopefully restore their charging functionality, here's what you need to do:
- Prepare electronics cleaning tools like Q-tips, rubbing alcohol, and cotton cloth.
- Dampen a Q-tip with alcohol.
- Gently rub the damp Q-tip on the metallic charging pins on the earbuds and charging case. Stemmed in-ear headphones have the charging terminals at the bottom of the stems. For compact earbuds, the terminals are next to the in-ear speakers.
- Wipe the earbuds dry with a clean cotton cloth.
- Clean inside the charging case with either a cotton cloth or a Q-tip. Leave it open to dry.
You can also try using a pencil and an eraser if the above method doesn't work. Rub the graphite and eraser on the charging contacts, then try again. For JBL's over- or on-ear headphones, check whether a different USB cable or charger fixes the charging issue. You can also try leaving the headphones on the charger for a minimum of eight hours to see if its charge level increases. If you notice that the cable wiggles when plugged into the headphones, the port is likely loose. Try wiggling it around to establish a proper connection.
If none of these methods work, you'll probably have to take your headphones in for servicing. You can also bring them to a service center if you suspect that the battery has gone bad and can no longer hold a charge.