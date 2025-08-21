What Would Happen If You Pressed The SOS Button In Your Car

Systems such as these are mandatory in both Europe and the UK, so why aren't in-car SOS buttons mandatory in the U.S.? There are no definitive answers as to why, but NHTSA's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards are guided by strict cost-benefit analyses, like the one carried out for the automatic emergency braking system in 2023.

These analyses weigh the estimated lives saved against the projected implementation costs and how such costs could affect the owner. Therefore, NHTSA needs to prioritize certain safety features above others, and the fact that SOS button features are already available for many cars makes the mandate less urgent. To complicate matters further, Consumer Reports states that due to the 3G network shutdown, even some cars that did have this feature, sadly, have lost it for good because a 3G network was required to connect the call.

In the U.S. market, some automakers do offer automatic crash notification systems, but not all of them, and not in the same way. Ford, Tesla, Mazda, and Acura, for instance, rely on the occupant's cell phone that needs to be connected to the vehicle and with the function enabled. On the other hand, BMW, Genesis, Land Rover, Jaguar, Polestar, and Porsche do sometimes offer them without requiring the phone to be connected, albeit often as parts of subscription packages or only with newer models.