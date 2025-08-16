What A Mid-Engined Porsche Carrera GT Could Have Looked Like

There is no shortage of cool and fast supercars to choose from, with everything from exotic European efforts from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, to the fascinating homegrown models which stem from lesser-known automakers, such as the fabulously rakish Vector W8 — one of the most expensive car flops of all time. Still, some models wow their owners and the public alike so much, they enter a different realm of appreciation, and regularly command insane seven-figure sums when they change hands. The McLaren F1 and Ferrari F40 are fine examples of this, and, more recently, so is the Porsche Carrera GT.

This rear mid-engine, V10-powered, six-speed-manual-equipped drop-top supercar is truly one of the greatest automobiles to have risen from the '00s, and collectors are now scrambling to get hold of the very best examples, and paying small fortunes in doing so. While we all know and love the Carrera GT by now, it may surprise many to hear that the famous rear mid-engine recipe of this iconic supercar was very nearly quite different.

When visiting Porsche's Zuffenhousen factory, actor Adrien Brody chatted with Porsche's director of special projects, Grant Larson, who happened to have some very interesting sketches to hand. The sketches revealed a design penned in 1999, of a mid-engine, tin-top, V10-powered Porsche which sported more than just a passing resemblance to the Carrera GT that would follow just a few short years later.