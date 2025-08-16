What's The Most Miles Ever Recorded On A Bentley?

When it comes to high-mileage cars, there are a few names that always seem to crop up. For instance, Volvo cars are renowned for their impressive durability and ability to rack up the miles, and so are many pickup trucks, too. Cummins even has their own million-mile club, which celebrates owners who have been able to achieve seven-figure odometer readings.

However, one brand that probably doesn't come to mind is Bentley. Instead, this automaker is usually associated with luxurious sedans, coupes, and convertibles, which only ever pop out of their heated garages for special occasions, or for commuting through busy city centers with high-flying CEOs at the helm. As it happens, though, one Bentley owner was keen to actually get as much use as possible out of their Continental GT, and racked up over 514,000 miles in it, before it appeared in a rather sorry state at a Copart auction. We can't say for certain whether this is the highest mileage ever recorded on a Bentley, but with over half-a-million on the clock, it certainly stands a pretty good chance.

The ride height is alarmingly low, the front bumper is damaged, and no service history details were uploaded to the auction site. However, Copart did upload an image of the odometer, which read 514,636 miles at the time of listing. It's clear someone took care of it, as cracking half-a-million miles in any car would require a consistent and fairly comprehensive maintenance regime, but for one reason or another, the car has clearly fallen into a sorry condition.