What Happens If You Reply To A 'Do Not Reply' Email?

In this digital age, it's not uncommon to receive random emails. If you've subscribed to a service or a social media account, you'll get updates from them every so often. Transferred some money on an online banking app? A confirmation email is bound to show up in your inbox. In rare instances, you might even get spam emails from yourself, too. Although most of these are unnecessary, there are times when you might find yourself wanting to respond to them for clarification, only to be taken aback by an auto-generated response that says, "Delivery Failed — This mailbox is not monitored."

When this happens, don't panic. You might have just responded to one of those "Do Not Reply" emails. These addresses — typically formatted as noreply@company.com — are specifically set up so reply emails will go nowhere. Thus, attempting to respond will just cause your message to bounce back with a delivery failure notification, or you'll receive an automated message that the inbox is not monitored. What this means is that your message will land in a mailbox that is not monitored or read by a human.

While this might seem annoying and inconvenient, companies and services that send these "Do Not Reply" emails set them up intentionally to streamline their communications, reduce spam, and ensure automated notifications are not cluttered with replies. But for you as a recipient, replying to such an email is a dead end. You can go about your life without even opening it.